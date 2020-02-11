Dallas sign Kidd-Gilchrist

The former Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Mavericks according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

The Mavs had to release Ryan Broekhoff in order to create a roster spot for Kidd-Gilchrist. During his two seasons with Dallas, Broekhoff shot 40.3% from 3-point range in 59 games.

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2020

At 6'6, Kidd-Gilchrist is known for being a good defender who should add size and energy to the Mavericks rotation. His jump shot is the weakest part of his game, as he's a career 28% 3-point shooter.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 draft averaged 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 433 games for Charlotte.

It is expected that the Philadelphia-Made can fill a role behind Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith has proved to be a reliable player for Rick Carlisle, shooting 38.5 percent from three on more than four threes a game.