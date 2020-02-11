Tyler Herro won't play in the Rising Stars Game

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, it has been announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in the NBA Rising Stars Game to take place during the All-Star Weekend.

Herro has been dealing with a sprained ankle suffered against the Sixers on Feb. 3. The rookie has also been seen in a walking boot.

The second year player from Cleveland earned his place in the game, averaging 19.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season.

Some people have been against the NBA though, considering the rookies Matisse Thybulle (Sixers) and Jaxson Hayes (Pelicans) deserved an spot in the game. There's so many young talented players in today's league, therefore there's no doubt it's a tough decision for the assistant coaches to decide who will and not be considered 'a rising star'.