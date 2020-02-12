Zion and the Pelicans are on to something

Earlier in the season when the Pelicans lost 13 games in a row everyone was giving up on them, and even Alvin Gentry's coaching job was in jeopardy.

Now, with an All-Star in Brandon Ingram and the 2019 No. 1 overall pick in Zion Williamson, they are trying to make a playoff push with the All-Star break coming up.

He may have missed to many games to start the season with a knee injury, but so far Zion is living up to the hype. In just his ninth game as a professional player, the Duke product recorded 31 points (career-high). Williamson is also the 3rd player over the last 25 seasons with a 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game within his first 10 career games, as he did against the Portland Trail Blazers.

New Orleans is less than five games away from the eight spot in the West, which the Grizzlies currently have. Memphis, Portland, San Antonio and New Orleans will try to make a playoff push, as only one of those four teams will actually be in the postseason.

Brandon Ingram is currently having issues with an ankle injury but once Gentry's squad can find themselves at full strength, they will be dangerous. Ingram is averaging 25 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season, which made him earn a spot in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.