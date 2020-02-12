New beginnings for Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins was the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, but after several years in the league, he's yet to live up to the hype.

After a contract extension and even receiving a max-deal by the Timberwolves, the Canadian Forward is set for new beginnings in the Golden State Warriors.

Let's remember that Wiggins was a part of the deal which sent D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

Since he has proved he can't be the first option for a winning team, Wiggins will must much comfortable being a role player for the Warriors. Steve Kerr's squad will improve with him on the court, considering that he is someone who is able to create his own shot and will give the team another ball handler.

The Kansas product has received a lot of criticism during his time in the league, but as soon as he arrived to 'The Bay', he made sure to shut all of them down.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I feel like real ballers, real people that have been there and done that I respect their opinion. If you haven’t been there, done that... I don’t really look too deep into it.”

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, and even though this year may be a lost cause for Golden State, there's no doubt they will be a team to watch for the coming season.