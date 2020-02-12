Things don't get any better for Isaiah Thomas

In just a matter of years Isaiah Thomas has gone from being a NBA All-Star to a free agent in the middle of the season.

Back when he was at the Celtics in 2017 he was called 'Mr. Fourth Quarter', averaging 29 points per game. Now, it just seems like nobody wants him to be on their franchise.

'IT4' was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers just a few moments after being traded from Washington to LA. It was expected that Doc Rivers waived Thomas, considering they already have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as the team point guards.

His height, defensive liability and rumors about him being a bad teammate are the main reasons of his current situation.

The 5'9 Guard has played for five different organizations in the last three years. Even though he holds career averages of 18.1 points and 5.0 assists in 28.9 minutes over 525 games with seven NBA teams, it looks like his time in the association may be over.

To this day Thomas still hopes he can return to an NBA floor, posting motivational messages for his fans through his Twitter account.