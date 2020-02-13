Damian Lillard won't be part of the festivities in Chicago

Damian Lillard has announced that he will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game or the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during the All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The Trail Blazers guard injured his right groin in the final minutes of the Blazers loss against the Grizzlies.

"That's something you look forward to, those festivities and having fun," Lillard said. "But my health is first, and I knew right away. I'll still be there and be a part of it, but I'm not going to play."

It hasn't been confirmed who will replace him for the All-Star Game and for the 3-Point contest, but Lillard addressed the media and said that hopefully Devin Booker replaces him for Sunday's game.

Damian Lillard with the support for @DevinBook to replace him in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/NQowZwd5GR — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) February 13, 2020

'Dame Dolla', who is averaging a career-high 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game, is still expected to perform during the All-Star Weekend.