Team World vs Team USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Rising Stars Game 2020 (0-0)

Arena & Tipoff
2020 NBA Rising Stars Game
Friday, Feb. 14 | 9 p.m. ET
United Center - Chicago, Illinois
Referees
Jay Acosta, JB Derosa and Justin Van Duyne will the referees for the game.
February 12, 2020
Team World
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix, injured will not play), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Rui Hachimura(Washington), Nicolo Melli (New Orlenas), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Josh Okogie (Minnesota), Moritz Wagner (Washington)
Team USA
Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago, injured will not play), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami, injured will not play), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), Collin Sexton (Cleveland), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Trae Young (Atlanta)
Official Rosters
Wendell Carter Jr., Tyler Herro and DeAndre Ayton were all forced to skip the game due injuries. Zion Williamson, Collin Sexton and Nicolo Melli will replace them.
How to watch Rising Stars Game Live TV and Stream
National TV: TNT
Internet: VAVEL USA
