Team World vs Team USA: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Rising Stars Game 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Team World vs Team USA. 

Arena & Tipoff

2020 NBA Rising Stars Game

Friday, Feb. 14 | 9 p.m. ET

United Center - Chicago, Illinois

Referees

Jay Acosta, JB Derosa and Justin Van Duyne will the referees for the game.

Team World

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix, injured will not play), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Rui Hachimura(Washington), Nicolo Melli (New Orlenas), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Josh Okogie (Minnesota), Moritz Wagner (Washington)

Team USA

Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago, injured will not play), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami, injured will not play), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), Collin Sexton (Cleveland), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Trae Young (Atlanta)

Official Rosters

Wendell Carter Jr., Tyler Herro and DeAndre Ayton were all forced to skip the game due injuries. Zion Williamson, Collin Sexton and Nicolo Melli will replace them. 

How to watch Rising Stars Game Live TV and Stream

National TV: TNT

Internet: VAVEL USA

