RECAP: NBA Celebrity Game 

The All-Star Weekend has finally started. This year the host city is Chicago, Illinois, and even though its pretty cold in the East Coast, the players are ready to warmup the city with a show.

It all started with the Celebrity Game, where Stephen A. Smith and Mike Wilbom were the coaches for the game. Featuring stellar figures of the music industry like Chance The Rapper, Quavo Huncho, Common, Bad Bunny, so as the Las Vegas Aces’ Forward A’ja Wilson, the stars put on a show for the crowd at the Wintrust Arena.

Led by the team captain, Common, Team Wilbon defeated Team Stephen A. 62-47. The hometown hero Common (10 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl) earned the MVP honors.

‘’I feel good being home, and I just wanted to represent my city.’’ Common said. ‘’Our team played hard, and the team got a lot of energy because of how good defensively we were. I’m just happy to get the win and the award’’

The most popular weekend in the NBA has kicked off, and its time for the players and fans to enjoy the celebrations.