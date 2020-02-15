RECAP: NBA Rising Stars Game

A great second half comeback led Team USA over a 171-151 victory over Team World at the United Center in Chicago.

Golden State Warriors rookie Eric Paschall, who scored 23 points, led the Americans in points but the spotlight was stolen by Miles Bridges. The second year player from the Charlotte Hornets took home the MVP honors after recording 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assist and 3 steals.

Team USA shot 63% from the field, and eight of the 10 players on its roster scored in double-figures. A 27-5 run in the third quarter secured the win for the American roster.

On the other hand, New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett led the World with a game-high 27 points and five assists. Also, Luka Doncic, who was also named as an All-Star Game starter, finished with 16 points and five assists.

Rookies Zion Williamson and Ja Morant tried putting a dunk clinic at the end of the game but failed to convert their attempts.

All the dunks attempted by Zion Williamson & Ja Morant at the end of the game.. wish they had went in🔥 pic.twitter.com/KsUctpiSPM — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) February 15, 2020

The All-Star Weekend will continue tomorrow night with the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.