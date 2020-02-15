Team LeBron vs Team Giannis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch All-Star Game 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
All-Star Replacement
Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury and Devin Booker was selected as his replacement for the All-Star Game.
Team Rosters
Team LeBron vs Team Giannis AGAIN!
For the second year in a row LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the All-Star Game captains!
How to watch All-Star Game Live TV and Stream
National TV: TNT
Internet: VAVEL USA
