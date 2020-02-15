Team LeBron vs Team Giannis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch All-Star Game 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Team LeBron vs Team Giannis.
All-Star Replacement

Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury and Devin Booker was selected as his replacement for the All-Star Game.

All-Star Weekend VAVEL RECAPS

Celebrity Game

Rising Stars Game 

 

Team Rosters

2019 NBA All-Star Game Highlights

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis AGAIN!

For the second year in a row LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the All-Star Game captains!

How to watch All-Star Game Live TV and Stream

National TV: TNT

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis!
Welcome!

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
