All-Star Game MVP Award named for Kobe Bryant

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend, who passed away earlier this year, was an 18-time All-Star and won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. The only other player to win receive this honor four times is Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” said Silver. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

Bryant, who ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 points, also earned the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP Award, two Bill Russell Finals MVP awards and 15 All-NBA Team selections.

Kobe was also named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of fame during All-Star Weekend, and he is sure to earn enshrinement later this year.