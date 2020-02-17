All-Star Game for the ages

The 69th. Annual edition of the All-Star Weekend has come to an end, and it was one for the ages. The festivities ended in Chicago with the All-Star Game, where Team LeBron and Team Giannis went at it for four quarters play, and they put on a show for the fans of the world.

The game started with emotional segments, including tributes to the late David Stern and Kobe Bryant, so as the Rapper Common making a full video about the city of Chicago.

First Quarter

It all started in the first quarter, where Team LeBron dominated 53-41. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 12 points on a perfect 4-4 from three point range.

The victory in the first quarter of play earned the Chicago Scholars $100,000 to help kids from the city.

Second Quarter

Allowing only 39% from the field and capped off by a half court shot by Trae Young, Team Giannis took over the second quarter and won it 30-51.

Both teams started the quarter with their reserves but Giannis’ squad came out on top, and earned $100,000 for the After School Matters Foundation.

Halftime Show

Chance The Rapper headlined an emotional halftime show at the All-Star Game with special appearances from DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Quavo Huncho. The Chicago-native performed hit songs like I’m The One and No Problem, and even did a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Third Quarter

In a back and forth between the teams it was a battle until the end of the quarter, but both Frank Vogel and Nick Nurse couldn’t get their squads over the hump. Teams tied the quarter at 41 in a game that slowly but surely started to get more thrilling, not only because of the spectacular plays but also because of the intensity the players started to display.

The overall score after 36 minutes of play was 133-124 in favor of Team Giannis. That meant that the team that hit 157 points first was going to be the winner due to the new format in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Fourth Quarter

In one of the most exciting finishes of the All-Star Game in the history, Team LeBron took home the victory in a quarter full of defense and intensity from both teams.

Team Giannis started the quarter winning by nine points, but Frank Vogel brought all the cavalry out to the floor and it was a finish for the ages. After many chances to win the game including missing several threes it came down to the wire, but Anthony Davis sealed the deal with a clutch free throw.

Team LeBron also earned total of $400,00 to the Chicago Scholars Foundation.

Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 30 points on 11-18 shooting and was the recipient of the KIA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award, making him the first winner of the trophy in history.

LeBron James made also history for good once again, participating in his 16th. All-Star Game, moving up to 2nd on the all-time game appearances list (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 18).

Several NBA specialists and fans have called this All-Star Game the best of all-time, because of the intensity that the players displayed in the final quarter of the game. Charges taken, blocks, challenges, and players arguing with refs, guess its safe to say the new format of the ASG is a success.