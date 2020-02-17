Celtics to retire Garnett's jersey

The Boston Celtics' have announced that one of their all-time greats, Kevin Garnett, will have his jersey retired at the TD Garden during the 2020-21 season.

Alongside Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, Garnett helped lead the Celtics to the 2007-08 championship, ending a 21-year title drought for the franchise.

One of the best Power Forwards of all-time, averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Celtics from 2007 to 2013. During KGs time in Boston, the team never failed to qualify to the playoffs and reached the NBA Finals twice.

Garnett earned five All-Star appearances, winning the '07-'08 Defensive Player of the Year and making an All-NBA first team.

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!", Garnett said.

Kevin Garnett, who was drafted by Minnesota in 1995, finished his career with the Timberwolves back in 2016 and there's no doubt he will be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.