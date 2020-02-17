Marcin Gortat calls it a career

At 35 years old, the veteran Polish Center Marcin Gortat has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

The Polish big man competed in 892 NBA games 12 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the last team he played with. Prior to his arrival to the league in 2007, Gortat played 14 games for the German team RheinStars Koln.

The 6'11 vet spent 12 seasons in the association where he averaged 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

“It’s time to end my career,” Gortat said in an interview with TVP Info. “I think this is the moment when the year has passed – as I said at the beginning, I give myself a year [off] to see what life will bring me – and it brought me to this decision, that I am going to retire, I’m finishing my professional playing.”

Marcin Gortat, who participated in 86 playoff games throughout his career, is the only Polish player to ever play in the NBA.