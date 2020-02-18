Rockets sign Carroll and Green

The Houston Rockets are going all in on the small-ball lineup, and with two open roster spots, they have announced the signing of two veteran players to their squad.

The 33 year-old Forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green will arrive to Texas this week, and are expected to make their team debuts once the All-Star break ends.

Green was waived by the Utah Jazz in December 2019 after signing him to a one-year free-agent deal in July. The vet averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games.

On the other hand, Carroll, who agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, joined the Spurs on a three-year contract this summer as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets and Wizards, but failed to get enough opportunities in the Spurs' lineup.

After trading Clint Capela prior to the deadline, the tallest player in the Rockets roster is 6'6, and currently have one of the smallest rosters the league has seen in years.