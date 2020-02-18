Reggie Jackson joins the Clippers

The Clippers have added yet another solid player to their squad, and have claimed themselves with the deepest roster in the whole NBA.

Reggie Jackson agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and has joined the Los Angeles Clippers. The Guard was completing the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Pistons.

Jackson, who has averaged 15 points and five assists this season, will play a significant role on the Clippers' second unit, specially because of his good playmaking and scoring ability.

Aside from his performance on court, the veteran player missed several weeks to start the season with a back injury that's now recovered.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Jackson is expected to be one of the top free agent guards available in summer free agency.