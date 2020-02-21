Full Highlights: Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 Denver Nuggets

ADVERTISEMENT
Post-game thoughts: Denver Nuggets
Final
4Q 0:40
Gallinari
GET. IN. THERE. 💪 @gallinari8888 | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ok0AHuJfyV— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2020
4Q 3.05
4Q 3:57
4Q 5:30
Noel slam
MPJ starting the fourth in style!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fAIv5TOGK1— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2020
4Q 6:49
Michael Porter Jr
4Q 7:26
4Q
CP3 for 4. @CP3 | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xwPU4bKjoU— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2020
4Q 9:54
4Q 11:22
End of third quarter
3Q 0:36
3Q 2:46
3Q 4:05
3Q 5:05
3Q 5:40
3Q 6:12
Jokic
Effortless vs. a big dude. Jokic is on a tear this month. pic.twitter.com/i9sXOnpb8c— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) February 22, 2020
3Q 6:50
3Q 8:10
Gallo
Can't get much cleaner than that 💦#thunderUp | 🔗https://t.co/oT08N4GjMQ pic.twitter.com/FsfqZU3sob— FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) February 22, 2020
3Q 9:39
3Q 10:00
Big first half for The Joker!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0UP9KeTgqT— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2020
Jokic
CP3 goes to work, plus the foul! ✨@nuggets 48@okcthunder 48— NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2020
Halftime on ESPN pic.twitter.com/B9DYLeGbeE
Halftime
2Q 0:03
2Q 0:33
2Q 1:46
Update
Jamal Murray is down injured. Appears to be favoring his right groin/hip area. Tried getting up and then had to sit back down as Denver called timeout, but was able to walk off the floor on his own.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 22, 2020
2Q 3:50
2Q 5:25
2Q 5:37
2Q 6:00
2Q 6:48
Chris Paul in All-Star form. @CP3 | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ipNhnZwkz8— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2020
2Q 8:45
2Q 9:30
2Q 10:00
2Q 11:10
End of first quarter
1Q 1:11
1Q 2:05
Jokic Footwork
Patience, footwork, easy buckets for Nikola Jokic! #MileHighBasketball @nuggets x @okcthunder— NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2020
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/HzdeixPCEf
1Q 5:40
1Q 6:32
1Q 6:45
Denver Startiing Lineup
Back to the OG starting lineup!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2DHWlRR2fy— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2020
Starting Lineup for OKC
Starting five vs Nuggets.— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2020
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/aFvA3fzXTE
Always ready for the 📸! pic.twitter.com/xq8BGOcDU8— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2020
Great to see MPJ in action considering where he was health-wise last year.
Right back in the swing of things. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/c9hjRGVR7P— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2020
OKC outlook for the rest of the season
After the All-Star break, the .@okcthunder face the 13th toughest remaining schedule, starting with the Nuggets.#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qNkNFOVylz— FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) February 22, 2020
Will Barton ready to go
The Thrill is good to go tonight and will be available!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/o7UnLjVhYE— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2020
Center Matchup
Game day Outfits
Gameday @ChesapeakeArena #OKCvsDEN | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2egGQuxj3a— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 21, 2020
Jokic
Jamal Murray
OKC: Expected Starting Lineup
Michael Porter Jr.
Nikola Jokic
Celebrating Nikola's birthday with some of his best plays over the course of his career!— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 19, 2020
Which one was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/5A2acH6DM3
Denver Nuggets: Expected Starting Lineup
How to watch OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live TV and Stream
Dennis Schröder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Chris Paul
.@CP3 is on 🔥— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 17, 2020
23 points. 8-11 FG (7-9 from 3PT) pic.twitter.com/uHatOZbLIN