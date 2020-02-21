Full Highlights: Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 Denver Nuggets
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Post-game thoughts: Denver Nuggets

A stellar game from Nikola Jokic could not save the Nuggets from their poor shooting all-around.  They shot 6-27 from the three point line (22.2%) in a night that felt like everything was clanging off of the rim.  The Nuggets also took ten less shots overall than OKC due to the force of nature that is Steven Adams.  A night of poor shooting is really to blame for Denver's lackluster performance and I believe they'll bounce back strong in the coming weeks.
8:38 PM2 minutes ago

Final

Oklahoma City beats the Nuggets at home 113-101.
8:27 PM12 minutes ago

4Q 0:40

Denver down by 10 with 40 seconds left.  Looking like it's over as the Nuggets begin to foul.
8:26 PM14 minutes ago

Gallinari

Gallo with the acrobatic and-one!

8:21 PM19 minutes ago

4Q 3.05

Chris Paul shakes Milsap, gets own offensive rebound from missed floater and lays it in.
8:20 PM20 minutes ago

4Q 3:57

Barton hits a three from the top of the key to bring Denver within five.
8:17 PM22 minutes ago

4Q 5:30

Jokic spins on Noel for the jam!
8:16 PM24 minutes ago

Noel slam

OKC taking advantage of the successful challenge

8:15 PM25 minutes ago

4Q 6:49

Gary Harris takes a hard fall after contact, gets up slowly to take free throws.
8:13 PM26 minutes ago

Michael Porter Jr

MPJ coming into the fourth strong

8:09 PM30 minutes ago

4Q 7:26

Ball called out on OKC, Billy Donovan challenges call; call is overturned, Thunder ball.
8:08 PM31 minutes ago

4Q

Swinging the momentum

8:06 PM34 minutes ago

4Q 9:54

Nader hits a three from the wing on the fast break from a pass from SGA; Denver timeout.
8:00 PM39 minutes ago

4Q 11:22

Adams with the first score of the fourth with a short floater.
7:58 PM42 minutes ago

End of third quarter

OKC leads 78-77
7:53 PMan hour ago

3Q 0:36

SGA with the TOUGH pull up over Plumlee.
7:51 PMan hour ago

CP4??????

7:49 PMan hour ago

3Q 2:46

Murray fast break layup with Chris Paul on him, goes behind the back to the lay in.
7:48 PMan hour ago

3Q 4:05

Chris Paul with the tough defensive rebound, step back three AND THE FOUL.
7:45 PMan hour ago

3Q 5:05

Schroder goes down with an apparent ankle energy, is subbed out.
7:44 PMan hour ago

3Q 5:40

Dort with the steal, breakaway dunk.
7:43 PMan hour ago

3Q 6:12

Nice short feed by Jokic, fadeaway by Murray
7:42 PMan hour ago

Jokic

Even Denver-doubter Ryen Russillo is taking notice 😂 

7:39 PMan hour ago

3Q 6:50

Jokic with the smooth jump hook against Adams; Thunder takes a timeout.
7:37 PMan hour ago

3Q 8:10

Jokic hits a three from the top of the key, only the third three of the night for Denver.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Gallo

Smoothest form 

7:34 PMan hour ago

3Q 9:39

Gallinari strokes a three over Jokic to take an 8 point lead; Denver takes a timeout.
7:31 PMan hour ago

3Q 10:00

Denver struggling to hit shots, yet to make a field goal since the start of the third quarter.
7:29 PMan hour ago

The Joker 🤡 

7:19 PMan hour ago

Jokic

Nikola Jokic with 19 points on 6-7 shooting and 7-7 from the free throw line at halftime.
7:18 PMan hour ago

Paul making his presence felt 💪 

7:14 PMan hour ago

Halftime

Game tied at 48.
7:11 PMan hour ago

2Q 0:03

Paul with the and-one floater over Milsap.
7:11 PMan hour ago

2Q 0:33

Paul ties it at 46 with a three.
7:09 PM2 hours ago

2Q 1:46

Gilgeous-Alexander from the euro to the assist to Gallinari for a three.
7:08 PM2 hours ago

Update

Murray seems to be alright and is back playing immediately.
7:06 PM2 hours ago

Hoping Murray is okay.  Non contact injuries always seem to be troublesome.

7:04 PM2 hours ago

2Q 3:50

Jamal Murray goes down and stays down from a non-contact injury to his right leg.
7:03 PM2 hours ago

2Q 5:25

Murray with the three to take the lead for Denver 37-36!
7:00 PM2 hours ago

2Q 5:37

Gallinari called with a flagrant for the elbow to Murray
6:59 PM2 hours ago

2Q 6:00

Jokic with 17 points on 5-6 shooting with 6 minutes still left in the half!  Truly a star player worthy of the second best team in the west.
6:58 PM2 hours ago

2Q 6:48

Jokic draws foul on Noel, really having his way with the Thunder big man for most of the game so far.
6:54 PM2 hours ago

He's still got it!!

6:47 PM2 hours ago

2Q 8:45

Paul with the tough leaning shot off of one foot
6:45 PM2 hours ago

2Q 9:30

Adam already has 4 offensive rebounds, showing a lot of aggression boxing out.
6:43 PM2 hours ago

2Q 10:00

Nuggets have gone 1-11 from deep tonight so far
6:42 PM2 hours ago

2Q 11:10

Torrey Craig makes first 3 point shot of the night for Denver
6:41 PM2 hours ago

End of first quarter

OKC leads 27-17
6:35 PM2 hours ago

1Q 1:11

Schroeder draws blocking foul, slow to get up for free throws
6:33 PM2 hours ago

1Q 2:05

Schroeder hitting a deep three for his first points of the game!
6:30 PM2 hours ago

Jokic Footwork

Check out these moves by the All-NBA big man.  He is not your average center/

6:28 PM2 hours ago

1Q 5:40

Great read by SGA to the cutting Noel
6:21 PM2 hours ago

1Q 6:32

Jokic with the and-one, scoring well early
6:20 PM2 hours ago

1Q 6:45

Nice turnaround shot by Murray at the end of the shot clock
6:15 PM2 hours ago

Nice pass by Paul for the Adam's floater

 

6:14 PM2 hours ago

Jokic really letting the game come to him, scoring twice already quite easily

 

6:10 PM2 hours ago

Denver Startiing Lineup

With Barton back, this Nuggets team is absolutely lethal surrounding Jokic

6:05 PM3 hours ago

Starting Lineup for OKC

Let's see how Dort continues his starting role at the Wing spot on a team that has lacked the depth in that position
5:54 PM3 hours ago

Great to see MPJ in action considering where he was health-wise last year.

5:51 PM3 hours ago

Love to see the Grant having some fun, enjoying his time in his former home stadium.
5:50 PM3 hours ago

5:45 PM3 hours ago

OKC outlook for the rest of the season

see if OKC can keep the same pace as they cap off an unexpectedly successful season
5:43 PM3 hours ago

Invalid dateInvalid date

Will Barton ready to go

Barton is a huge part of the Denver roation as a scorer and defender and his presence is vital for success.
5:23 PM3 hours ago

Center Matchup

Will be interesting to see how Steven Adams matches up with Jokic, who had a 28 point triple double the last time these teams faced off.
5:19 PM3 hours ago

Game day Outfits

Love to see the style of todays players 👀 🌟
5:15 PM3 hours ago

Jokic

1 of 2 players (the other being Giannis) to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists this season.
5:02 PM4 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets match.
6:00 PMa day ago

Jamal Murray

Murray has often been a very hot-or-cold player.  Can he turn into a consistent scorer and second facilitator beside Jokic?
5:58 PMa day ago

OKC: Expected Starting Lineup

Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul, Adams, Gallinari
5:54 PMa day ago

Michael Porter Jr.

MPJ is making his return Friday night after sitting out with an ankle injury since January 31.  Will his role on the team continue to grow considering his staggering potential and production so early in his career?
5:48 PMa day ago

Nikola Jokic

If you ignore the rough, plodding beginning of the season for the star big man, he is having an MVP caliber season.  Will he lead this Denver team to the two seed in the west?
5:43 PMa day ago

Denver Nuggets: Expected Starting Lineup

Craig, Harris, Murray, Jokic, Grant
5:37 PMa day ago

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
5:26 PMa day ago

Dennis Schröder

Schröder has turned into a real impact player off the bench.  Will his play push him to be a favorite for sixth man of the year?
5:23 PMa day ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The star received in the Paul George blockbuster trade last summer has turned into a star for the Thunder.  Will he continue his breakout campaign to cap off the season and cement himself as the future of this franchise?
5:20 PMa day ago

Chris Paul

Who will we see as the winner from the Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook trade?  Westbrook started the season off rough shooting-wise but has improved drastically these last few months while Chris Paul has been an extremely productive playmaker even when some thought he was past his days of elite point guard play.
5:14 PMa day ago
VAVEL Logo