OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets match.
Jamal Murray
Murray has often been a very hot-or-cold player. Can he turn into a consistent scorer and second facilitator beside Jokic?
OKC: Expected Starting Lineup
Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul, Adams, Gallinari
Michael Porter Jr.
MPJ is making his return Friday night after sitting out with an ankle injury since January 31. Will his role on the team continue to grow considering his staggering potential and production so early in his career?
Nikola Jokic
If you ignore the rough, plodding beginning of the season for the star big man, he is having an MVP caliber season. Will he lead this Denver team to the two seed in the west?
Celebrating Nikola's birthday with some of his best plays over the course of his career!— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 19, 2020
Which one was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/5A2acH6DM3
Denver Nuggets: Expected Starting Lineup
Craig, Harris, Murray, Jokic, Grant
How to watch OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
Dennis Schröder
Schröder has turned into a real impact player off the bench. Will his play push him to be a favorite for sixth man of the year?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The star received in the Paul George blockbuster trade last summer has turned into a star for the Thunder. Will he continue his breakout campaign to cap off the season and cement himself as the future of this franchise?
Chris Paul
Who will we see as the winner from the Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook trade? Westbrook started the season off rough shooting-wise but has improved drastically these last few months while Chris Paul has been an extremely productive playmaker even when some thought he was past his days of elite point guard play.
.@CP3 is on 🔥— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 17, 2020
23 points. 8-11 FG (7-9 from 3PT) pic.twitter.com/uHatOZbLIN