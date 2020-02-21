Bickerstaff appointed new Cavs HC

The John Beilein Era as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers came to an end after just 54 games in charge. The team announced he will be replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff, who was brought in by Beilein as the team’s lead assistant coach.

As the interim head coach with Houston in 2015-16, Bickerstaff led the Rockets to the playoffs with a 37-34 record. In two seasons with the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies, Bickerstaff was 15-48 as an interim coach in 2017-18 following David Fizdale's firing and 33-49 in 2018-19.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, Cavaliers are re-assigning John Beilein to a different role in the organization.

Cavaliers are re-assigning John Beilein to a different role in the organization. https://t.co/uumaJYe2Jc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2020

Bickerstaff will be the fifth coach the Cavs hire since 2014.