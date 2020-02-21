Dwyane Wade makes rap debut alongside Rick Ross

Dwyane Wade finally made his rap debut, and who better to do it with than with the hip/hop legend Rick Ross and long-time Heat teammate Udonis Haslem.

Wade, who goes by D. Wade on the single, shows off his raps skills with some great bars to get the song 'Season Ticket Holder' started.

“I’m the son of a saint, still considered a sinner / Three rings on this finger, yeah that boy was a winner / Never known as a singer but this might be a single / Always bet on your homies then go buy the casino.”

Wade even gives a shoutout to his wife Gabrielle Union, rapping, “My life is a film and Gab’s the lead / She’s so precious to me as the air that I breathe.”

Wade, who won championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013, teased the song a couple of days before it was officially released.