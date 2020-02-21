Twin battle in Los Angeles

Just a couple of weeks after his twin brother Marcus was traded to the Clippers, Markieff Morris has been signed by the Lakers.

It won't be only a city, but also a sibling rivalry.

The forward Markieff Morris agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, and the Lakers decided to pick him up.

Morris appeared in 44 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from beyond the arc and 77.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Morris, who signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Pistons in free agency this past summer, split time with the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

On the other hand, Marcus Morris has been crucial in his first couple of games for the Clippers, playing as a starting forward. Morris Sr. is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.