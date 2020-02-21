Markieff Morris agrees to buyout; will become a Laker

Per Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a buyout with the team and will become a Laker. Terms to the agreement are not immediately known, but Morris will be able to select his new team, and he will not be short of suitors.

Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Morris was likely to be bought out of his contract, as Detroit has traded Andre Drummond and bought out Reggie Jackson since the trade deadline. Morris is an experienced veteran with ambitions to win a championship, and it appears he will get that exact opportunity.

Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that the Los Angeles Lakers had emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris. Los Angeles had been rumored to be interested in trading for Morris at the deadline. Shams also reported that the Toronto Raptors were interested in signing the power forward.

Morris did not play in Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, suggesting that this move had been imminent. Morris has appeared in 44 games for the Pistons, starting 16, and averaging 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 22.5 minutes. Shams is reporting that Morris had been sold on a backup power forward role with the Lakers. Markieff's brother Marcus plays for the Clippers.

The move also suggests that Detroit is looking directly in the face at a complete overhaul. Thursday's 20-point loss to the Bucks where they were never really in the game shows that the team has a long way to go to reach their title contender status they once held at the beginning of this decade.

Read more about the NBA on VAVEL.com.