Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

Kings Arrival
The last the Kings stepped on the Staples Center floor the put on a basketball clinic winning by 21 points against the Clips
Clippers Arrival
Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, the newcomers, will lead the Clippers today against the Kings.
New faces, fresh threads and laces. pic.twitter.com/fEa4IlrN2Y— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Harrison Barnes Promise
The veteran said he won't shave his beard until the season is over or the Kings get to a .500 record.
Harrison Barnes told a reporter in December that he won't shave his beard until the Kings get back to .500 🧔https://t.co/oVfbFpoyyP pic.twitter.com/SdPOjQOHV7— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 13, 2020
Kings after All-Star Break
The Kings are coming off a 129-125 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points, matching a career-best with seven 3-pointers and connecting on 11 of 17 attempts from the floor.
Previous Meeting
The Kings blew out the Clippers 124-103 in their last meeting in Los Angeles on Jan. 30 as Fox scored a career-best 34 points with eight assists, and the team set a franchise record for 3-pointers made with 21.
Clippers after All-Star Break
LA owns the Western Conference's third-best record at 37-18 despite recent injuries to Paul George (strained hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin injury). Kawhi Leonard plays just once in back-to-back sets.
New faces, same grind. pic.twitter.com/Hbh7VRdube— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Arena & Tipoff
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET
Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA
