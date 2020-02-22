Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

Kings Arrival

The last the Kings stepped on the Staples Center floor the put on a basketball clinic winning by 21 points against the Clips
Clippers Arrival

Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, the newcomers, will lead the Clippers today against the Kings.
Our live coverage begins!

We are just one hour away from this 2020 NBA Regular Season game between Kings vs Clippers.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kings vs Clippers.
Harrison Barnes Promise

The veteran said he won't shave his beard until the season is over or the Kings get to a .500 record.

 

Kings after All-Star Break

The Kings are coming off a 129-125 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points, matching a career-best with seven 3-pointers and connecting on 11 of 17 attempts from the floor.
Previous Meeting

The Kings blew out the Clippers 124-103 in their last meeting in Los Angeles on Jan. 30 as Fox scored a career-best 34 points with eight assists, and the team set a franchise record for 3-pointers made with 21.
Clippers after All-Star Break

LA owns the Western Conference's third-best record at 37-18 despite recent injuries to Paul George (strained hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin injury). Kawhi Leonard plays just once in back-to-back sets.
Arena & Tipoff

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET

Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Kings vs Clippers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: NBCSCA, FSPT 

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM, AM 570 LA Sports

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Kings vs Clippers!
Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
