Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: NBA Regular Season 2020
Image: VAVEL.

LIVE

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtics vs Lakers.
Last meeting

The last time these two teams played each other, the Celtics blewout the Lakers by 32 points.


Celtics Preview

The Celtics rank third in the NBA in points allowed, holding opponents to 106.4 points per game. The Lakers are not far behind, however, with their trip to Boston serving as something of an aberration.

Kemba Walker will be out for the game with a knee injury.

Lakers Preview

Los Angeles returned from the All-Star break Friday and defeated eighth-place Memphis, 117-105, in a potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup. The Lakers limited the Grizzlies to 41 first-half points and forced 16 turnovers.
Historic Rivalry

Boston and Los Angeles have 33 NBA championships between them and have met in the Finals a record 12 times. Both are once again title contenders, with the Celtics sitting third in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers leading the Western Conference.
Arena & Tipoff

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET

Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Celtics vs Lakers Live TV and Stream

National TV: ABC 

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES

Internet: VAVEL USA

