Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

Last meeting
The last time these two teams played each other, the Celtics blewout the Lakers by 32 points.
Celtics Preview
The Celtics rank third in the NBA in points allowed, holding opponents to 106.4 points per game. The Lakers are not far behind, however, with their trip to Boston serving as something of an aberration.
Kemba Walker will be out for the game with a knee injury.
Lakers Preview
Los Angeles returned from the All-Star break Friday and defeated eighth-place Memphis, 117-105, in a potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup. The Lakers limited the Grizzlies to 41 first-half points and forced 16 turnovers.
Break was nice, but a week without winning is a week too long. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/jQOqcWDKOs— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2020
Historic Rivalry
Boston and Los Angeles have 33 NBA championships between them and have met in the Finals a record 12 times. Both are once again title contenders, with the Celtics sitting third in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers leading the Western Conference.
Arena & Tipoff
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET
Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA
How to watch Celtics vs Lakers Live TV and Stream
National TV: ABC
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES
Internet: VAVEL USA
