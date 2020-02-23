Cousins continues rehab in Los Angeles

Despite being waived by the Lakers, the veteran Center DeMarcus Cousins is allowed to continue his ACL rehab at the Los Angeles' facilities.

Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this past summer, was expected to be the starting center for the organization this season before tearing his ACL.

NBA rules allow a player waived when injured to continue rehabbing with that team. DeMarcus Cousins is unlikely to be formally released by the Lakers until Sunday ... and is expected to be granted access to keep using Laker facilities in his comeback from an ACL tear if needed — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2020

The four-time NBA All-Star, has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

The injuries have not stopped for Cousins, considering he tore his left Achilles with the Pelicans in 2018 and tore his left quad with the Warriors during the 2019 playoffs.

The Lakers waived Cousins in order to sign Markieff Morris, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons.