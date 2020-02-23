Jackson Jr. sidelined at least two weeks

With less than half a season to go, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to hold the fort down while one of their best players recovers from an injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN confirmed that Jaren Jackson Jr. has a sprained left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Memphis F Jaren Jackson Jr., has a sprained knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

Jackson Jr. is the Grizzlies' second leading scorer and averages 16.9 points to go along with 4.7 rebounds, just behind rookie Ja Morant.

Memphis, who is still in the thick of the playoff race, has the league’s toughest remaining schedule according to John Schuhmann from the NBA. The Grizzlies will have to fight against the Spurs, Trail Blazers and Pelicans in the last couple of weeks of the regular season if they want to stay as the eight seed in the West.

The team released an official statement regarding Jackson's injury.

''Imaging revealed a sprained left knee and Jackson Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.''