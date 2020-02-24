Curry expected to return by March 

For the first time since his hand injury back in October, the Golden State Warriors have revealed that guard Stephen Curry has been cleared for contact play.

''The goal has always been March 1st.'' Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said when asked about Curry's comeback.

The 32-year-old played in just four games this season before suffering a broken left hand. Despite his tough injury, the team hasn’t shown any desire to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors will play against the Washington Wizards on March 1st., which is when Steph should be back.

Even though the Warriors are out of playoff contention in the West, the team will give him a chance to get his rhythm back and to get some repetitions in with new teammate Andrew Wiggins, who was sent to Golden State during the trade deadline.

This will be the first time since the 2011/ 2012 season that Golden State won't be in the postseason. A more remarkable stat is that this year the streak of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances for the Warriors will end.