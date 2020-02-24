Kobe & Gianna Memorial at Staples Center

Less than a month after Kobe and Gianna's tragic death, more than 20 thousand people gathered at the Staples Center to honor the life of 'Black Mamba' and 'Mambacita'.

Both Bryant's passed away in an helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on January 26. Kobe and Gianna were two out of the nine people who lost their lives in the fatal crash.

Aside from the Lakers fans in the building, several professional athletes and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Magic Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O'Neal and Jimmy Kimmel attended the event in Downtown Los Angeles

Beyoncé kicked off the venue performing 'XO' and 'Halo'. After singing a few bars of 'XO,' the singer paused and said, “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs.”

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, took the stage for one last time to remember her husband and daughter with some powerful and emotional words.

''I won't ever have a chance to teach her (Gigi) how to drive, or tell her how beautiful she looks on her wedding day...She would have most likely become the best player in the WNBA, she would have made a huge difference for women’s basketball.”, Vanessa said. "I couldn't see him (Kobe) as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children."

Women's Basketball stars - Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu and Coach Geno Auriemma - so as Kobe's former agent Rob Pelinka, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, also said some words in honor of the 'Mambas', with one goal in particular, ''to carry their legacy in the game''.

The six-time NBA champion finished his emotional speech with a joke, making reference to his crying meme. “I’m gonna have to look at another crying meme for the next 3-4 years.”

Singer Alicia Keys, who delivered a tribute to Bryant when she hosted the Grammys, performed a quiet rendition of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano, accompanied by stringed instruments. This was a song Bryant learned to play himself on the piano for his wife, Vanessa.

The memorial would come to an end, but it will never be forgotten that the Staples Center was the house Kobe built.