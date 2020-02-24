Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Live TV and Stream TNT
Bucks projected starters
Bledsoe, Matthews, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, R Lopez
Raptors Projected Starters
Lowry, Ibaka, Siakam, Anunoby, VanVleet
Bucks team news
Brook Lopez is day-to-day with a sore back and may miss Tuesday’s contest in Toronto. Kyle Korver will not travel with the team for their game up north and is out. Robin Lopez will look to get some more time on the court along with possibly Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews soaking up some of the Korver minutes.
Raptors team news
Marc Gasol has not played since January 28 and remains day-to-day due to a nagging hamstring injury. It is looking like he will miss Tuesday’s game, opening up possibly more minutes for Chris Boucher at the center spot. Lowry has been quite the playmaker, having double digit assists in each of the last 6 games he's played. It will be interesting to see how the Raptors play against this stout Milwaukee defense.
Bucks going into the matchup
The Bucks have been utterly dominant this season. Led by another MVP campaign by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Absolutely no one can stop the Greek Freak. At 48-8, the Bucks have will almost certainly acquire the 1 seed and be in prime position to go to the Finals. But a few frisky teams in the east will have to be beaten before that happens, and the Raptors will be one of the tougher opponents in their way to a championship.
Raptors going into the matchup
The Raptors have been scorching hot in the new year, going 18-2 in their last 20 games. The loss of Kawhi Leonard in the offseason has not slowed down the defending champs as they hold a tight grip on the 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, a charge lead sudden superstar Pascal Siakam in addition to veterans like Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka. The only team with a better record in the east? The Milwaukee Bucks
Kick-off Time
The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 regular season match: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks!
My name is Brennan Morse and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
