Lamb to miss the remainder of the season

With less than 25 games to play in the regular season, the Indiana Pacers have suffered a tough loss in their squad.

Shams Charania from The Athletic reported that Jeremy Lamb suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus and fracture in his left knee. The Forward is expected to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Indiana’s Jeremy Lamb has suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus and fracture in his left knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2020

The UCONN product played in 46 games with the Pacers this season, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Lamb signed a 3 year / $31,500,000 contract with the Indiana Pacers during the summer. His impact coming off the bench was huge for Nate McMillan's squad.

In his absence, TJ Warren and Doug McDermott will have to step up if the Pacers want to have a chance of making the second round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.