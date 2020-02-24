Simmons sidelined a 'period of time'

Just when things couldn't get any worse for the Philadelphia 76ers, it turns out they'll have to deal without one of their stars for a while.

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported that Ben Simmons is undergoing treatment and evaluation on his back and there’s expected to be a course of action decided upon soon. Simmons is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The 6'11 Guard from Australia was named an All-Star this year for the second time in his career. Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assist per game this season.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said he doesn't have one player that he'll hand over the starting point guard duties to, but veteran Raul Neto is expected to take over while Ben is out.

Philadelphia has struggled to get victories on the road this season, yet they are believed to be the only team (talent-wise) in the Eastern Conference that may have a shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven game series.