Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream Online TVUpdates and How to Watch Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN

Rockets Projected Starters

Harden, Westbrook, Gordon, Covington, Tucker
Grizzlies Projected Starters

Morant, Brooks, Anderson, Jackson, Valenciunas.
Rockets News

Eric Gordon is questionable for Wednesday’s game but is expected to play.  New additions Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will continue to adjust to their new team and this unique offense.
Grizzlies News

The Grizz took a hit when Brandon Clarke went out in the lopsided loss against the Clippers and will be evaluated in a couple weeks.  Jaren Jackson Jr will also be out for a little while with a knee injury.
Houston going into the matchup

Houston has been on fire lately.  They have committed to the full-on small ball approach and it has paid off so far.  Russell Westbrook has really found his place in the offense in the latter half of the season, stacking dominant performances in what seems like every game.  I expect this trend to continue against a young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.
