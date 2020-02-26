Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream Online TVUpdates and How to Watch Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Rockets Projected Starters
Harden, Westbrook, Gordon, Covington, Tucker
Grizzlies Projected Starters
Morant, Brooks, Anderson, Jackson, Valenciunas.
Rockets News
Eric Gordon is questionable for Wednesday’s game but is expected to play. New additions Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will continue to adjust to their new team and this unique offense.
Grizzlies News
The Grizz took a hit when Brandon Clarke went out in the lopsided loss against the Clippers and will be evaluated in a couple weeks. Jaren Jackson Jr will also be out for a little while with a knee injury.
Houston going into the matchup
Houston has been on fire lately. They have committed to the full-on small ball approach and it has paid off so far. Russell Westbrook has really found his place in the offense in the latter half of the season, stacking dominant performances in what seems like every game. I expect this trend to continue against a young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.
along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets