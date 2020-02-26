NBA Grizzlies vs Rockets: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
TJ talking strategy
ROTY?
Ja Morant's ready for action in Houston.— NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2020
🏀: @memgrizz/@HoustonRockets
⏰: 8pm/et 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/CBd0lN7J0g
The Rockets are very familiar with Morant
Last time the Grizzlies faced the Rockets Ja told the Rockets he's here 😤@JaMorant | #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/WT8odQE4y3— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) February 27, 2020
Updated starters
Rockets starters: Tucker, House Jr., Covington, Harden, Westbrook.— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 27, 2020
Grizzlies: Anderson, Brooks, Valanciunas, Melton, Morant.
Officials: Fitzgerald, Orr, Workman.
Eric Gordon Update
Gordon has been ruled OUT vs Memphis tonight
Grizz have Arrived
high fashion 💧 pic.twitter.com/7kDEDGkJ3U— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 27, 2020
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow
along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Rockets Projected Starters
Harden, Westbrook, Gordon, Covington, Tucker
Grizzlies Projected Starters
Morant, Brooks, Anderson, Jackson, Valenciunas.
Rockets News
Eric Gordon is questionable for Wednesday’s game but is expected to play. New additions Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will continue to adjust to their new team and this unique offense.
Grizzlies News
The Grizz took a hit when Brandon Clarke went out in the lopsided loss against the Clippers and will be evaluated in a couple weeks. Jaren Jackson Jr will also be out for a little while with a knee injury.
Houston going into the matchup
Houston has been on fire lately. They have committed to the full-on small ball approach and it has paid off so far. Russell Westbrook has really found his place in the offense in the latter half of the season, stacking dominant performances in what seems like every game. I expect this trend to continue against a young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.