NBA Grizzlies vs Rockets: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates

60 LIVE live icon gif

2Q 9:38

Austin Rivers with the and-one
6:49 PMa minute ago

2Q 10:10

Westbrook turnaround jumper from the elbow.
6:48 PM2 minutes ago

2Q 10:42

Melton with second consecutive bucket.
6:47 PM4 minutes ago

2Q 11:00

Melton lays it in from Jackson feed
6:46 PM4 minutes ago

Top tier competitor 

6:42 PM8 minutes ago

End of first quarter

Rockets up 17-35.
6:41 PM9 minutes ago

1Q 0:00

Jeff Green hits the deep three to beat the buzzer!
6:41 PM9 minutes ago

1Q 0:37

Westbrook pull-up midrange jumper is good.
6:40 PM10 minutes ago

1Q 1:17

Rivers from deep
6:39 PM11 minutes ago

1Q 2:10

Tyus Jones for three.
6:38 PM12 minutes ago

1Q 3:25

Covington three from Rivers feed.
6:36 PM14 minutes ago

1Q 3:55

Harden put-back on the fast break.
6:36 PM15 minutes ago

1Q 4:28

Westbrook fast break lay up
6:35 PM16 minutes ago

1Q 5:20

Morant lays it in off the offensive rebound
6:34 PM16 minutes ago

Fierce block from Covington!

6:32 PM18 minutes ago

Nice outside shot from Ja

6:32 PM19 minutes ago

1Q 6:07

House lay-up from Covington feed
6:29 PM21 minutes ago

1Q 6:35

Brooks from deep
6:28 PM22 minutes ago

1Q 7:19

Morant hits the catch-and-shoot three
6:28 PM23 minutes ago

1Q 7:55

Brooks puts in the tough lay-up
6:27 PM23 minutes ago

Doing what he does best

6:24 PM26 minutes ago

1Q 9:40

Anderson floater for first Memphis points
6:21 PM30 minutes ago

1Q 10:09

Harden step back three
6:19 PM31 minutes ago

1Q 11:22

House lay in from Westbrook feed.
6:18 PM33 minutes ago

TJ talking strategy

5:58 PMan hour ago

ROTY?

5:51 PMan hour ago

The Rockets are very familiar with Morant

5:41 PMan hour ago

Updated starters

5:28 PMan hour ago

Eric Gordon Update

Gordon has been ruled OUT vs Memphis tonight
5:16 PM2 hours ago

Grizz have Arrived

5:15 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow
along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
8:16 PMa day ago

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:15 PMa day ago

Rockets Projected Starters

Harden, Westbrook, Gordon, Covington, Tucker
8:10 PMa day ago

Grizzlies Projected Starters

Morant, Brooks, Anderson, Jackson, Valenciunas.
8:07 PMa day ago

Rockets News

Eric Gordon is questionable for Wednesday’s game but is expected to play.  New additions Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will continue to adjust to their new team and this unique offense.
7:59 PMa day ago

Grizzlies News

The Grizz took a hit when Brandon Clarke went out in the lopsided loss against the Clippers and will be evaluated in a couple weeks.  Jaren Jackson Jr will also be out for a little while with a knee injury.
7:42 PMa day ago

Houston going into the matchup

Houston has been on fire lately.  They have committed to the full-on small ball approach and it has paid off so far.  Russell Westbrook has really found his place in the offense in the latter half of the season, stacking dominant performances in what seems like every game.  I expect this trend to continue against a young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.
6:43 PMa day ago
