Zion gifts Pelicans players personalized earphones

Despite just being a 19 year-old rookie, Zion Williamson understands the importance of chemistry with his teammates.

Therefore, the Duke product gifted each of his teammates Mardi Gras-colored Beats By Dre Earphones with their last names and jerseys numbers inscribed inside the holding case.

Williamson told Yahoo Sports that his gift was a form of comrade building and way of showing his appreciation.

How does @ZionWilliamson celebrate his first Mardi Gras?



By gifting his teammates with custom @BeatsByDre! 🎧 #PowerBeatsPro pic.twitter.com/Rz2jyAbf6K — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 19, 2020

“I just thought it would be a nice gift for everyone and I’m glad they all liked it,” Zion said. “That’s what matters to me, is that my teammates are enjoying them. I see them wearing it and it’s cool. I just wanted to do something special for them.”

The Pelicans are in the middle of a playoff run, but with this chemistry and the easiest schedule remaining in the season, we shouldn't be surprised to see this young squad in the postseason.

Earlier this season, Lonzo Ball hooked up each teammate up with their own personalized X-Box for Christmas.