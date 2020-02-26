Malik Monk receives NBA suspension

The NBA announced that Charlotte's Malik Monk has been suspended for the violating anti-drug program and will continue until he is determined to be in compliance.

Since his suspension is open ended, it is unknown how much salary the guard will forfeit. If it is for the remaining 25-games and he is reinstated for 2020/21, the loss in pay is approximately $915K according to Bobby Marks from ESPN.

Monk joins Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Ayton and John Collins as the players who have been suspended this season in the NBA.

The association posted an official statement regarding the situation of the Hornets Guard.

NBA suspends Hornets guard Malik Monk for violating league’s Anti-Drug Program: pic.twitter.com/s7I57MyUot — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 26, 2020

Monk has played in 55 games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.