Villanova retires Kyle Lowry's jersey

The Villanova Wildcats have retired the No. 1 jersey of six-time NBA All-Star, NBA champion and USA Basketball Olympic gold medalist, Kyle Lowry.

The Toronto Raptors star played at Philadelphia from 2004 to 2006, when the Wildcats made their first two NCAA tournament trips.

Lowry's sons, Karter and Kameron were alongside his dad as he was honored at The Pavilion.

Kyle and Villanova's coach Jay Wright shared an emotional moment prior to his jersey retirement.

"From the time I got here, he was kind of on that proverbial hot seat," Lowry said. "Now, he’s never going anywhere and he’s one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball."

Wright has since won two national titles at Villanova and was named the AP Coach of the Decade.

"I didn’t know what I was, I didn’t know who I was. Me and Coach never talked about basketball. We always talked about these things off the court. That’s why me and Jay, to this day, have the relationship that we have. It wasn’t nothing about basketball. He didn’t worry about me on the court. He worried about me as a man."

Couple of weeks ago, Villanova also retired Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono's jersey. 'Archie' assisted on Kris Jenkins’ game-winning shot over North Carolina in the 2016 NCAA men's final.