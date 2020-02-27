New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Knicks vs Sixers.
12:14 PMan hour ago

Last Meeting

The last time these two teams met, the Sixers pulled off a close victory at MSG by only three points. 
12:12 PMan hour ago

No Ntilikina for NY

The Knicks are expected to be without Frank Ntilikina again with a sore groin. Ntilikina missed 32 of the final 34 games last season with a similar injury.
12:11 PMan hour ago

Knicks rough season

The Knicks spot an identical road record as the Sixers at 9-21, although they're just 17-41 heading into Philadelphia.
12:11 PMan hour ago

Strong at home

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 28th victory in 30 home games when they host the New York Knicks on Thursday.
The Sixers are 27-2 at home but just 9-21 on the road.
12:10 PMan hour ago

No Simmons & Embiid for Philadelphia

Ben Simmons: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks for nerve impingement in his lower back.

Joel Embiid: Will undergo MRI for a shoulder injury.

12:07 PM2 hours ago

Arena & Tipoff

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA

12:06 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Knicks vs 76ers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: MSG, NBCSP 

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, 97.5 The Fanatic

Internet: VAVEL USA

12:06 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Sixers!
12:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
12:05 PM2 hours ago
