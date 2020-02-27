New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Meeting
The last time these two teams met, the Sixers pulled off a close victory at MSG by only three points.
No Ntilikina for NY
The Knicks are expected to be without Frank Ntilikina again with a sore groin. Ntilikina missed 32 of the final 34 games last season with a similar injury.
Knicks rough season
The Knicks spot an identical road record as the Sixers at 9-21, although they're just 17-41 heading into Philadelphia.
Strong at home
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 28th victory in 30 home games when they host the New York Knicks on Thursday.
The Sixers are 27-2 at home but just 9-21 on the road.
No Simmons & Embiid for Philadelphia
Ben Simmons: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks for nerve impingement in his lower back.
Joel Embiid: Will undergo MRI for a shoulder injury.
Arena & Tipoff
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA
How to watch Knicks vs 76ers Live TV and Stream
Local TV: MSG, NBCSP
Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, 97.5 The Fanatic
