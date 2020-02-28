Mavericks vs Heat: LIVE Stream and NBA Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Q3 - 6:22
Q3 - 6:40
Q3 - 7:45
Flamethrower: activated. 🔥@sdotcurry | #MFFL— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 29, 2020
📺: https://t.co/0J5s0H8uXO pic.twitter.com/Ypz2qFFQZJ
Q3 - 8:27
Q3 - 8:48
Q3 - 10:21
Q3 - 12:00
Q2 Ends
Up 8⃣ at halftime over Dallas! pic.twitter.com/44C1Uhsnty— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2020
Q2 - 0:44
Q2 - 3:00
Q2 - 4:42
Q2 - 4:57
Q2 - 7:34
What a pass, @Goran_Dragic! #Dragic6MOY 🐉 pic.twitter.com/JujY9DfQYt— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2020
Q2 - 8:06
Q2 - 10:18
Jimmy Butler leads all scorers with 11 points
👀 @JimmyButler is on a mission tonight!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2020
He's leading all scorers with 11 points after quarter ☝️ pic.twitter.com/a0zfz9xs0Y
Q2 - 12:00
Q1 Ends
1 quarter of hoops ✔️— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2020
HEAT 31 - Mavs 31 #DALvsMIA pic.twitter.com/rKb6XH2t6l
Q1 - 0:05
Q1 - 0:34
We'll let the dulcet tones of @MFollowill let you know who scored here! 😂@jjbareapr | #MFFL— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 29, 2020
📺: https://t.co/0J5s0H8uXO pic.twitter.com/05PYh6e4kq
Q1 - 3:16
Q1 - 4:53
Q1 - 7:16
Q1 - 9:18
Q1 - 9:35
Timmy's come out hot! 🔥@T_HardJR | #MFFL— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 29, 2020
📺: https://t.co/oGBmDGaM1s pic.twitter.com/Rid3LTmuRl
Q1 - 10:30
Q1 - 10:57
Q1 - 12:00
Mavs 5
Time to kick off our weekend at the beach! 😎@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/cCd9D3i1Y6— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 29, 2020
Heat 5
Tonight's #ViceWave starters. 🌊#HEATFirstFive | #DALvsMIA pic.twitter.com/B7IuL4Rl2y— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2020
Duncan Robinson getting shots up
.@D_Bo20 preparing for #HEATTwitter vs Mavs.— FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) February 28, 2020
7:30pm on FOX Sports Sun! pic.twitter.com/1idqtj4Y9g
Solid Battle
The Dallas Mavericks lead the league in made threes with 15.2 per game, but the Miami Heat are the best at defending them, restricting opponents to 33.3% from three.
Dallas takes the floor
On the scene. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zkGcmR6P49— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 28, 2020
No Herro, Leonard and Alexander for the Heat
#DALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle), Meyers Leonard (ankle) & Kyle Alexander (knee) have all been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Mavs.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2020
Heat in da house!
Clocked in. pic.twitter.com/bssCkU3AlF— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2020
Our live coverage begins!
Last Meeting
Injury Report - Mavericks
No I in Team
Veteran squad for the Heat
21st. Birthday for Luka Doncic
Happy 21st Birthday @luka7doncic 🎉— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 28, 2020
In @NBA history, prior to turning 21 years old, Dončić is:
» 1st in triple-doubles (21)
» 1st in 30-point triple-doubles (10)
» 1st in games with 25p-10r-15a (4)
» 1st in 3PM (305)
» 1 of 2 players with 2,500 pts, 500 rebs and 500 ast pic.twitter.com/U6Jr4yfG9C
Injury Report - Miami
Arena & Tipoff
AmericanAirlines Arena • Miami, FL
How to watch Mavs vs Heat Live TV and Stream
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM / 1270 AM (ESP), WAXY 790 AM / S: WAQI 710 AM
Internet: VAVEL USA