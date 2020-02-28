Mavericks vs Heat: LIVE Stream and NBA Updates
Image: VAVEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Q3 - 6:22

DAL - Curry 3pt Shot
7:38 PMa minute ago

Q3 - 6:40

DAL - Doncic Driving Layup Shot
7:36 PM2 minutes ago

Q3 - 7:45

DAL - Curry 3pt Shot
7:34 PM5 minutes ago

Q3 - 8:27

DAL - Curry Pullup Jump shot
7:34 PM5 minutes ago

Q3 - 8:48

MIA - Robinson 3pt Shot
7:30 PM9 minutes ago

Q3 - 10:21

MIA - Nunn 3pt Shot
7:28 PM11 minutes ago

Q3 - 12:00

Second half is underway!
7:26 PM13 minutes ago

Q2 Ends

Mavs 55-63 Heat
7:08 PM31 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:44

MIA - Nunn 3pt Shot
7:07 PM31 minutes ago

Q2 - 3:00

DAL - Porzingis Jump Shot
7:07 PM32 minutes ago

Q2 - 4:42

MIA - Robinson 3pt Shot
7:07 PM32 minutes ago

Q2 - 4:57

DAL - Doncic Driving Floating Bank Jump Shot
7:06 PM32 minutes ago

Q2 - 7:34

MIA - Olynyk Floating Jump shot
7:05 PM33 minutes ago

Q2 - 8:06

MIA - Robinson Driving Layup Shot
7:05 PM33 minutes ago

Q2 - 10:18

DAL - Porzingis 3pt Shot
7:05 PM34 minutes ago

Jimmy Butler leads all scorers with 11 points

7:04 PM34 minutes ago

Q2 - 12:00

Second quarter of play is underway!
7:04 PM35 minutes ago

Q1 Ends

Mavs 31-31 Heat
7:03 PM36 minutes ago

Q1 - 0:05

DAL - Kleber Layup Shot
7:03 PM36 minutes ago

Q1 - 0:34

DAL - Barea 3pt Shot
7:02 PM36 minutes ago

Q1 - 3:16

MIA - Crowder 3pt Shot
7:02 PM36 minutes ago

Q1 - 4:53

DAL - Curry Pullup Jump shot
7:02 PM37 minutes ago

Q1 - 7:16

MIA - Adebayo Jump Shot
7:02 PM37 minutes ago

Q1 - 9:18

MIA - Jones Jr. Tip Layup Shot
7:01 PM37 minutes ago

Q1 - 9:35

DAL - Hardaway Jr. 3pt Shot
7:01 PM38 minutes ago

Q1 - 10:30

DAL - Hardaway Jr. 3pt Shot
7:01 PM38 minutes ago

Q1 - 10:57

DAL - Hardaway Jr. Driving Layup Shot
7:00 PM38 minutes ago

Q1 - 12:00

Game is underway!
7:00 PM39 minutes ago

Mavs 5

6:59 PM39 minutes ago

Heat 5

Nunn, Butler, Robinson, Jones Jr. & Adebayo
5:23 PM2 hours ago

Duncan Robinson getting shots up

One of the two 'South Beach Splash Bros' will play tonight
5:06 PM3 hours ago

Solid Battle

 

The Dallas Mavericks lead the league in made threes with 15.2 per game, but the Miami Heat are the best at defending them, restricting opponents to 33.3% from three.

5:05 PM3 hours ago

Dallas takes the floor

5:04 PM3 hours ago

No Herro, Leonard and Alexander for the Heat

5:04 PM3 hours ago

Heat in da house!

5:03 PM3 hours ago

Our live coverage begins!

We are less than an hour way from the start of the game: Mavs vs Heat!
5:03 PM3 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mavs vs Heat.
4:36 PM3 hours ago

Last Meeting

4:35 PM3 hours ago

Injury Report - Mavericks

Dallas is without 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein, who is expected to miss another couple of games due to personal reasons. Mavs guard Jalen Brunson (shoulder) and power forward Dwight Powell (foot) are also out.
4:35 PM3 hours ago

No I in Team

Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.5), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8). Adebayo leads the team in rebounds (10.5) and blocks (1.2) while also ranking third in points (16.2) and second in assists (5.1).
4:35 PM3 hours ago

Veteran squad for the Heat

Goran Dragic, who on Wednesday passed Grant Long for 10th place on the Heat career scoring list, is one of the veteran leaders on the team, along with Jimmy Butler and emerging star Bam Adebayo.
4:34 PM3 hours ago

21st. Birthday for Luka Doncic

The Mavs will visit South Beach on Luka's birthday
4:34 PM3 hours ago

Injury Report - Miami

Tyler Herro (ankle), Meyers Leonard (ankle) & Kyle Alexander (knee) have all been ruled out vs the Mavs.
4:32 PM3 hours ago

Arena & Tipoff

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 • 8:00 PM ET

AmericanAirlines Arena • Miami, FL

4:31 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Mavs vs Heat Live TV and Stream

Local TV: FSSW-DAL, FSSUN 

Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM / 1270 AM (ESP), WAXY 790 AM / S: WAQI 710 AM 

Internet: VAVEL USA

 

4:31 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Mavs vs Heat!
4:30 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
4:30 PM3 hours ago
VAVEL Logo