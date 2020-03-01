JJ Redick out two weeks

The Pelicans have suffered a tough blow, and in the middle of a playoff push, it will come down to their youngsters to step up and try to get that eight spot in the Western Conference.

The team revealed that JJ Redick was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after an MRI and he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This hurts considering New Orleans has plenty of difficult matchups over this stretch including the Lakers, Mavericks, Heat, Jazz and Clippers.

This injury means JJ Redick will play fewer than 70 games in a season for the first time since 2013-14.

Redick, who has never missed the playoffs in his career, has been huge for the Pelicans young core. Being a vocal leader, plus his experience has helped in Alvin Gentry's locker room.

The Shooting Guard from Duke is averaging 14.9 points per game on a remarkable 45% from three.