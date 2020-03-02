Leon Rose takes over as Knicks President

After several years of being of the NBA's most powerful agents, Leon Rose will turn is attention into a different task.

The former agent will try to turn around one of the league's weakest franchises.

The New York Knicks, who are headed toward its seventh straight season out of the playoffs, have hired Rose with the hopes of drafting young players that can change the future of the organization.

Teams such as Golden State and the Lakers have found success handing their basketball operations to a former agent and the Knicks believe Rose can do the same.

The Warriors won three championships and went to five straight NBA Finals under former agent Bob Myers, and the Lakers are leading the Western Conference while being run by Rob Pelinka, who was Kobe Bryant's agent.

The team released an official statement regarding Rose's hiring.

Rose, the former co-head of the basketball division at CAA Sports, replaces Steve Mills, who was fired early last month.

He has represented such All-Stars as LeBron James, Chris Paul and former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, along with current young stars Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.