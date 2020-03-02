NBA taking serious precautions against coronavirus

The CoronaVirus has officially hit Oregon, and the NBA sent a memo to all the teams with some advices regarding the situation.

In the memo, the NBA suggests players choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph.

Since this is happening, there is a chance that pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could be cancelled.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told teams in the memo.

The Trail Blazers' Guard C.J. McCollum tweeted over the weekend about the need to take precautions and that he was taking a break from signing autographs for now.