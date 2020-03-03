Grizzlies let Jordan Bell go

The former NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Bell has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Center was traded to the Rockets as part of the Robert Covington trade on Feb. 5, then was dealt the following day to Memphis in exchange for Bruno Caboclo and a future second-round pick.

The big man is averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 29 games played this season.

The Grizzlies have waived former Warriors/Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

Since they've got an open roster roster, the Grizzlies reportedly have signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, whom the Sacramento Kings bought out.