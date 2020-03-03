Stephen Curry practices with the Santa Cruz Warriors

Despite not returning to action on the expected date, the grind doesn't stop for Stephen Curry.

The two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion, practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors from the G-League in order to get his rhythm back.

Curry started playing full contact scrimmages according to Coach Steve Kerr and is expected to come back to the league this month.

Straight after the practice, Golden State recalled Curry from the G-League.

The Warriors Guard, who has been out for 4 months, suffered a broken left hand against the Phoenix Suns just four games into the NBA season.