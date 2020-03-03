'Impressive' workout by Waiters at Los Angeles

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, Dion Waiters already had his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and it was 'impressive'.

Aside from practicing in front of the coaching staff, the 28 year-old Guard met with Coaches Frank Vogel and Kurt Rambis so as with the GM Rob Pelinka.

Charania reported that Waiters owned up to his mistakes and errors in Miami.

Another free agent that worked out with the Lakers was JR Smith, who received the call from the LA organization as soon as Troy Daniels got waived and the roster spot was opened.

Despite not being a lot of information on Smith's workout, we have to mention he's been out of the league since last season and has career averages of 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a shooting guard.

Both Waiters and Smith expressed that they would be happy with any role they are assigned with the team in case they are signed.