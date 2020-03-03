During the most recent Knicks game, the Oscar Winner Director and New York' Superfan, Spike Lee was denied the entry to the Madison Square Garden.

Security reportedly blocked Lee from using a restricted entrance into the building. A Knicks spokesperson said the entrance was not designated for fans, and it was supposed to be for media and staffers only.

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

The Director addressed the situation on ESPN's First Take, where he explained what happened at Madison Square Garden, and blamed the team owner James Dolan.

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan and I don't know why."



—Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/ca28qHYN63 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 3, 2020

“I wasn’t shaking hands, in fact when he came over I didn’t get up right away," Lee said. "I said, 'Mr. Dolan, I’ve come in the same entrance 28 yrs. Why wasn’t I notified?... I don't like to use the word 'owner' anymore. Teams belong to the people.''

Spike confirmed he won't be coming back to a Knicks game this season, but until next year.

Spike Lee’s representative also confirmed Lee pays $300K per year for season tickets for the New York Knicks. Lee's been a ticket holder since 1985.