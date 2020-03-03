Rose to miss a couple of weeks

Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports reported that Pistons Guard Derrick Rose is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Chicago's own underwent an MRI recently on his sprained right ankle and it returned negative. The team will be cautious in deciding when to let Rose play, but he is expected to make a full recovery and will be reassessed in a few weeks, Haynes said.

The 2010-11 league MVP has played 50 games this season, averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Rose, 31, has been the only positive from Detroit's season. After Blake Griffin's season ending injury and Andre Drummond's trade to Cleveland, it is expected the team turns the show over to the younger players in order to improve its draft position.

Bruce Brown (knee), if cleared to play, could start until Rose comes back, or Jordan Bone could be recalled from the G-League to help with point guard minutes.