LeVert sets new career high at Boston

The Brooklyn Nets have been looking for a third option for next year, whenever Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are back fully healthy.

That appears to be Caris LeVert, who despite the injuries, has proved his worth for Kenny Atkinson's squad this year.

The 25 year-old from Ohio led the Nets to an incredible comeback against the Celtics at the TD Garden. Brooklyn managed to defeat a Tatum-Less Boston by 129-120 in Overtime.

Even though Brooklyn was down by 17 at the start of the last quarter, LeVert scored 17 points in the fourth, 11 in overtime and finished with a career-high 51 with 5 triples, 5 assists and four rebounds.

Kevin Durant took over twitter to congratulate his teammate for this amazing achievement.

That 50 was beautiful, Vert. Thank you for that masterpiece — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 4, 2020

This was a huge win for Brooklyn, considering they are trying to secure that last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with less than 21 games to play this season.