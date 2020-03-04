Irving undergoes shoulder surgery

As it was confirmed last month, Nets' Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season due a shoulder injury.

The former NBA Champion underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to relieve a right shoulder impingement. According to the team's official statement, the procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Irving played 20 games for Kenny Atkinson's squad this season. 'Uncle Drew' recorded averages of 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest, shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from 3-point range and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Kyrie even scored 30 or more points seven times, including two games of 50+ points, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games.