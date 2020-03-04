LiAngelo Ball to sign G-League contract

After several years of receiving critics, LiAngelo Ball is finally finding his way to make the NBA.

Back in December, 'Gelo' was signed by the OKC Blue as a practice player, but just a couple of months later, he has earned a G-League contract.

The middle brother of the Ball family is expected to sign the deal according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

LiAngelo Ball has been sent a contract from the NBA G League and is expected to sign soon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball has been practicing with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020

Let's not forget that if he signs a G-League deal, he’d remain eligible to eventually join an NBA squad but the Thunder or any other big league squad wouldn’t hold any formal rights to him.

'Gelo', who played college basketball at UCLA and professionally in Lithuania, is the middle brother between Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and lottery prospect LaMelo Ball.

LiAngelo's path has been a little different than everyone else's, but the grind is finally paying off. Ball is also the current face of the Big Baller Brand, a company created by his own dad, LaVar.